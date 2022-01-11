Covid: Military called in to help East Midlands Ambulance Service
A team of 60 military personnel will be brought in to help ambulance staff transport patients while paramedics are self-isolating or suffering from Covid.
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said they will begin training this week and will help crews responding to non-emergency cases.
The service said the move is "due to continued demand on the service", with some staff "unwell or self-isolating".
Ben Holdaway, EMAS director of operations, said assistance from the military "will ensure our emergency ambulance crews can focus on attending the life-threatening and serious emergencies in our communities".
"Transmission rates of [Covid] in the community have continued to rise, and we have seen an increased number of EMAS staff needing to self-isolate or be absent due to testing positive," he said.
"Combined with the intense pressure the whole NHS system is under, and the high demand on our service, some of our less urgent and non-emergency patients are waiting longer for an ambulance than they should rightfully expect."
Across England hospital trusts have declared critical incidents amid staff shortages, with patient demand remaining high during winter.
Last year more than 100 members of the Army were brought in to help ambulance services across the country.
EMAS said military staff helping its crews will not be driving on blue lights and will wear their military uniforms when carrying out their roles.
The military personnel will be required to drive vehicles, transport patients and equipment and help paramedics carrying out basic life support, including using defibrillators.
