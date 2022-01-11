Old Dalby: Man arrested over serious car crash
A man has been arrested following a crash in Leicestershire which left a driver with serious injuries.
Officers were called to Six Hills Lane near Old Dalby at 22:20 GMT on Monday, to reports that a blue Peugeot 306 had left the road.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening and life-changing injuries, police said.
A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He was also detained on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, and remains in police custody.
Det Sgt Paul Hawkins, from Leicestershire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said: "I would like to speak to any motorists who were in the area and either saw or captured the blue Peugeot on a dashcam.
"The car may have been travelling with a red Vauxhall Corsa and I am asking anyone who saw either vehicle to get in touch."
