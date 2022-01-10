Teenager suffers facial injuries in Leicester group attack
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after three teenagers were attacked in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said a group of men targeted the teens on Gallowtree Gate at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday.
A 16-year-old boy lost consciousness after being punched in the back of the head, and also suffered a broken nose and fractured cheekbone.
PC Neil Rawlings said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who was in the city centre... and saw what happened."
