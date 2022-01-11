Covid: Crown Hills Community College proud of students after lockdown
By Victoria Hicks
Reporter, East Midlands Today
- Published
An inner-city school where 80% of its students speak English as an additional language has spoken of its pride in its pupils' strength of character.
Several students at Crown Hills Community College, in Leicester, lost family members during the pandemic but the school said its 1,500 pupils, aged 11-16, had shown resilience in the face of testing times.
One Year 11 pupil, Muskan, 15, described how she lost her mother to Covid in June 2020.
"My mum passing away [made lockdown] harder," she said.
"My dad had to look after three daughters.
"It did affect me but I am in a better place now."
She said she is due to take her GCSE exams this summer, having been supported with after-school tutoring and pastoral care from the school, and hopes to become a teacher.
"I'm really working hard. I know that mum would be really proud of me," she added.
'It wasn't easy'
Year eight pupil Carly, 12, is one of four siblings.
During lockdown, the family initially had to share one laptop until the school were able to find further computers for the family to use.
As a result of her hard work, Carly has done "exceptionally well" in her assessments, the school said.
"When I couldn't come into school, I had to deal with one computer at home between four of us and it wasn't that easy," said Carly.
"Lockdown has taught me that you need to be more committed to school and if you show commitment then you can get a lot out of it."
'It was very lonely and a lot of stress'
Year 10 pupil Tamjid, 15, is a partially-sighted student who lost his sister four years ago.
The school said lockdown had brought the pain of his loss to the fore.
"When I was at home, it was very lonely and a lot of stress," he said.
"What I have learned from lockdown is how important it is to be in school."
Assistant principal April Wright said: "We have a lot of students who have unfortunately lost loved ones.
"They have had to be at home helping the family.
"It's been a really difficult time for many of our students but I am so proud of the way they have shown real strength of character."
