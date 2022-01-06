Vandals leave Lutterworth Town football club with hefty bill
- Published
Police are investigating after vandals attacked seats at a football ground with a hammer.
Lutterworth Town said its home on Dunley Way was targeted over the New Year, the latest in a series of attacks.
The Leicestershire club said the damage would cost thousands of pounds to fix.
MP Alberto Costa said he would assist the club in discussing ways to bolster security arrangements around the ground.
Rich Ablett, youth team chairman, said the impact on the club was "demoralising".
"It's been an ongoing issue for a long time," he said.
"Because the ground is open to the public it's been something that we've been struggling to get under control.
"The big impact is obviously cost - as a club everyone involved is a volunteer, and so we're not your Leicester City, we haven't got the money to spend.
"A lot of the time we can't afford contractors, so we have to do the [repair] work ourselves."
In 2018 the club received £9,000 in funding to help it build a new 50-seat stand, with England legend Paul Gascoigne unveiling the addition.
Mr Ablett said the club's position between housing estates means people are "able to just walk through it".
He said the club was looking to have a meeting with Harborough District Council to discuss security.
"In some ways we don't want to lock it off - we like seeing kids coming down, having a kick-around on the training area, we like seeing people coming for a walk," he said.
"If people go on the pitch [and] damage the stands that's obviously the sad side of it.
"When you turn up and see that damage, your stomach just sinks."
