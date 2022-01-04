Safety warning over Market Harborough tumble dryer fire
- Published
Firefighters are warning people about the need to use tumble dryers safely after an appliance caught fire and caused major damage to a house.
Crews from Leicestershire and Northamptonshire were called to Bradford Street in Market Harborough at about 13:35 GMT on Monday.
Firefighters said the property was severely damaged by fire and smoke but nobody was injured.
Photos of the aftermath have been shared to help raise awareness.
Tumble dryer users have been advised to check filters are cleaned regularly and to use the appliances in well-ventilated rooms.
