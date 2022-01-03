Leicester: Sixth person arrested over Raju Modhwadia stabbing
- Published
A fifth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed and later died in hospital.
Raju Modhwadia, 41, also known as Kara Muru, was found with stab wounds in Evington Road, Leicester, on 27 December.
A 32-year-old was arrested on Sunday and remains in police custody.
Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street, and 32-year-old Marcus Henry, of Morpeth Avenue, have already been charged with murder.
Leicestershire Police said a 41-year-old man from Leicester, who was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder, remained in custody.
A 35-year-old man, who was earlier arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on bail.
A 61-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
