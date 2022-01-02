Raju Modhwadia stabbing: Further arrest in murder investigation
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed and later died in hospital.
Raju Modhwadia, 41, also known as Kara Muru, was found with stab wounds in Evington Road, Leicester, on Monday.
A 41-year-old man, from Leicester, was arrested on Saturday and remains in custody.
Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street, and 32-year-old Marcus Henry, of Morpeth Avenue, have been charged with murder.
They appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday and are next due at Leicester Crown Court on 4 January.
Leicestershire Police said a 35-year-old man, arrested as part of the investigation, was released on bail, while a 61-year-old woman who was detained has been released under investigation.
