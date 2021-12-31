New Year Honours 2022: Swimmer Adam Peaty made OBE after Olympic joy
- Published
Olympic gold-winning swimmer Adam Peaty has been appointed OBE in the New Year Honours.
Peaty, who trains in Loughborough, Leicestershire, triumphed in the 100m men's breaststroke at Tokyo 2020, becoming the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title.
He also won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the games.
The 27-year-old, originally from Uttoxeter in Staffordshire, said he felt proud to receive the honour.
"One of the great things about the Honours List is that we celebrate that commitment and dedication, no matter what it is," he said.
"You've excelled at your particular area or helped a lot of people - and it just makes you feel an immense pride."
Peaty, who was appointed MBE in the 2017 New Year Honours , also picked up a silver medal in the men's 4x100m medley relay in Tokyo.
Earlier this month he finished third in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year vote.
Paralympic wheelchair rugby player Nick Cummins was appointed MBE for services to wheelchair rugby.
Mr Cummins, who plays for Leicester Tigers, was part of the team that won a wheelchair rugby gold medal at Tokyo 2020.
He made his Great Britain debut at the BT World Wheelchair Rugby Championships in 2015 and competed at the Rio Test Event in 2016.
Other Leicestershire people recognised in New Year Honours include volunteer Anthony Bradley, who has been appointed MBE for services to the community in Newtown Linford and Birstall.
The 95-year-old said: "I feel more shocked than proud. I do, really - I mean why me?"
Mr Bradley started volunteering at Beaumont Hall care home after his wife of 72 years moved in and continued his work there after she died.
He helps with everyday jobs around the home as well as organising a weekly coffee morning and other activities.
"I hope to be able to continue a bit longer but I am knocking on a bit now," he said.
He was previously a volunteer driver for Loughborough hospice Loros between 1990 to 2000, a president of Soar Valley Rotary Club where he fundraised for local charities and a volunteer for The Air Ambulance Service.
Bansari Ruparelia received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the Hindu community in Leicestershire.
She has dedicated her spare time to Hindu Sanskar Radio for 17 years.
As a fluent Gujarati speaker, she is able to reach minority members of the community and puts together a weekly news slot highlighting major global events they might otherwise be unaware of.
The 60-year-old said: "It is really good that someone has appreciated my work."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.