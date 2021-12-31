BBC News

Raju Modhwadia stabbing: Men in court charged with murder

Two men have appeared in court after being charged with murder.

Raju Modhwadia, 41, was pronounced dead in hospital on Monday after being found with stab wounds on Evington Road in Leicester.

Shadon Archer, 32, of Bassett Street in Leicester, and 32-year-old Marcus Henry, of Morpeth Avenue in Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

They are next due at Leicester Crown Court on 4 January.

