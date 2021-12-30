Police name man found fatally stabbed in Leicester
A man found with fatal stab wound injuries in Leicester has been named by police as 41-year-old Raju Modhwadia.
Emergency services were called to a report of a man found injured on Evington Road, near the junction with Hamilton Street, shortly after 00:30 GMT on Monday.
Mr Modhwadia, also known as Kara Muru, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Leicestershire Police said the men, aged 32, 33 and 35, are from Leicester and remain in custody.
The force said it was "vitally important" anyone with information about what happened comes forward.
Det Insp Nicole Main, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Please continue to think back to if you were in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street late on Boxing Day evening or during the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.
"If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, we urge you to get in touch."
