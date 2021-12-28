Leicester stabbing death inquiry sees two arrests
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal stabbing of a man in a Leicester street.
Ambulance crews found the victim, in his 40s, shortly after midnight on Monday in Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street.
Police sealed off the area but the man was declared dead in hospital later.
Officers said a 33-year-old man and a 35 year-old man, both from Leicester, had been arrested and remain in police custody.
No other details of the victim have been released but police said they were supporting the family.
Det Insp Steve Wragg said: "While we have made these arrests, we are still continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and continue to appeal to you for your help.
"We know this is a busy area and there will have been people in the area late into the evening yesterday (Boxing Day) and during the early hours of today (Bank Holiday Monday).
"Please think back - were you in the area of Evington Road and Hamilton Street at this time?"
