Bookshop appeal provides for children in hospital
- Published
A shop has raised more than £2,000 to provide books for young people in hospital.
Kibworth Books' Kirsty Woods said her initial aim was to buy books for every child in the 130 beds on the wards at Leicester Royal Infirmary after she had to take two of her children there.
The appeal - along with 20% from the shop - has raised £2247.60.
That is enough for every child to receive a Christmas gift and support the trust's play team in the new year.
'World of difference'
Ms Woods, Kibworth Books' children's specialist, set up the appeal following three recent hospital stays with two of her children.
"It was an understandably difficult and anxious time but was made all the more bearable - not just by the exceptional care - but by visits from the play specialist team," she said.
"Having someone pop by to see us, with smiles, words of encouragement, and a book made a world of difference."
As well as books, the money has provided card games and even a couple of chess sets.
Sally Shepherd, from the UHL Play Team, said: "On behalf of the patients, families and staff at Leicester Children's Hospital, we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at Kibworth Books for their wonderful contribution of books that will be given to the children and young people over the Christmas period.
"During the pandemic we have encouraged our patients to rediscover the benefits and the enjoyment that books can bring to all ages, and we send our sincere appreciation for thinking of us and for helping us to make Christmas so special for our patients."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.