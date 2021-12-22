Former teacher, 93, jailed over 1970s abuse in Leicestershire
- Published
A 93-year-old former teacher has been jailed for sexually abusing a pupil in the 1970s.
Norman Clarke admitted abusing the girl at a school in Leicestershire between 1970 and 1973.
Leicestershire Police said he regularly kissed the girl from the age of 13 onwards and subjected her to serious sexual abuse.
He was given a two-and-a-half year sentence at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.
Clarke, of Malden Road in Sidmouth, Devon, had earlier pleaded guilty to six counts of indecent assault.
He has also been put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Leicestershire Police said the victim, who came forward in 2019, told them the abuse stopped after a few years when he suddenly began to ignore her.
DC Jamie Carr, the investigating officer, said: "The abuse the victim was subjected to has had a profound effect on her adult life.
"What happened around 40 years ago hasn't left her mind. She still thinks about it on a regular basis.
"I hope this case serves as an example to any other victims of sexual abuse that it's never too late to speak out."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.