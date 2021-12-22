Multiple casualties after gas leak at Leicester food factory
- Published
A food factory has been evacuated and 23 people have been affected by gas inhalation following a chemical leak.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Bradgate Bakery in Madeline Road, Leicester, at 08:32 GMT on Wednesday.
Seven people have been taken to hospital with a further 16 treated at the scene.
The "small gas cloud" caused by the leak has been safely dispersed with no further chemical leaks.
The fire service deployed six engines and a number of "chemical support vehicles", while East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) sent four ambulance cars, five crewed ambulances and a hazardous area response team.
"We transported seven patients to Leicester Royal Infirmary and treated a further 16 patients at the scene," an EMAS spokesperson said.
A fire service spokeswoman said crews remained at the site "to continue to monitor the situation".
Bradgate Bakery is part of food manufacturer Samworth Brothers and makes sandwiches, salads and other chilled foods for supermarket giant Tesco.
A Samworth Brothers spokesperson said: "We can confirm a chemical leak in one area of the Bradgate Bakery site was identified this morning and the emergency services were called.
"As the fire brigade has outlined, the incident has now been contained.
"We do not have any further information to release at the moment while investigations continue."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.