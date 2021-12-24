BBC News

The stories behind the Christmas lights displays

Image source, Alex Hannam Photography
Image caption,
Scott Seare said people have come from across the country to visit his Leicester lights

Part of the magic of Christmas is the dispelling of the dark and cold of winter nights with music, joy and lights.

While there are public displays in every town and city, some contribute their own time, front gardens and electricity bills to brightening up our streets.

Here are a few of the lightest and brightest.

Image source, Alex Hannam Photography
Image caption,
Big light displays on houses provide free festive fun for families

Scott Seare, 33, has been festooning his Leicester family home for more than 10 years.

This year he is doing it to raise money for LOROS, a local hospice.

"It started as a few lights for the kids as a family, but it's just grown out of control from there - in a good way," he said.

"Over the past couple of years, with Covid, it's been depressing, so we just wanted to bring some joy."

Image source, Alex Hannam Photography
Image caption,
Mr Seare's lights are on display at his Braunstone home

Almost 200 people came to see David Carter switch on his lights in Gamston, Nottinghamshire, this year.

The 64-year-old said he had spent about 60 hours rigging them up - but it was worth it.

He added: "People are amazed; they can't believe it."

Image source, David Carter
Image caption,
Mr Carter raises hundreds for the RSPCA through his displays

He said the reaction of one little boy, aged about three or four, had made all of his efforts worthwhile.

"He was absolutely speechless," he said. "Reactions like that make it for me."

Image source, David Carter
Image caption,
Crowds pack out David Carter's home to see the switch-on

Debbie Smith, 57, said her husband Ivan, 58, takes a week off from his job driving buses to set up their lights in Belper, Derbyshire.

She said their enthusiasm began with a blow-up Homer Simpson five years ago.

Now they have dozens of life-sized and illuminated inflatable statues at the front of the house.

Image source, Debbie Smith
Image caption,
Debbie and Ivan have added to their collection every year

She said: "We do it for the community, to see the kids' faces and bring some joy at Christmas.

"It's amazing, thousands of lights. We have fantastic neighbours, they really like it."

Image source, Debbie Smith
Image caption,
Lucky visitors might spot Santa amid the decorations

