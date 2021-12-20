Man jailed for setting Leicester flat on fire after scissor assault
A man who set a flat on fire after assaulting a man with scissors has been jailed for 12 years.
Leicestershire Police said officers were approached on Eldon Street in Leicester at about 03:00 GMT on 3 January by a man with "a number of puncture wounds to his head and neck".
They went to a flat on Ottawa Street, from which they rescued a sleeping man.
Mubarak Jibril was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and arson.
The 27-year-old, previously of Down Street in Leicester, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday, where he was also given an indefinite restraining order.
'Completely reckless'
Leicestershire Police said three officers were treated at hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, while the man rescued from the burning flat was uninjured.
After viewing CCTV footage of a man leaving the area near the flat, Jibril was tracked to a parked car on Maidstone Road, where he was arrested.
The victim reported being attacked by the defendant with a pair of scissors prior to the flat fire, and the item was found in the property.
Det Con Charlotte Rodgers, investigating officer in the case, said the victim "was very lucky he wasn't more seriously injured given the assault he was subjected to".
"Jibril not only assaulted this man, he then set the flat on fire putting the lives of residents in the same block of flats at risk, residents who given the time of night were likely asleep, giving them even less time to respond and get out," she said.
"His actions were completely reckless and endangered the lives of so many people."
