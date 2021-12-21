Name suggestions invited for new Leicestershire prison
A name for a new prison in Leicestershire will be decided with the help of the local community.
The Ministry of Justice has invited residents to send in suggestions for the new 1,700-space jail that embrace the history and culture of the area.
The £286m facility, set to open in 2023, will replace HMP Glen Parva.
Suggestions will be narrowed down to a shortlist of potential options, with a panel of local representatives deciding on the final winner.
Construction of the new category C prison at Glen Parva began in August 2020.
When open, the facility is expected to offer more than 600 jobs.
Prisons Minister Victoria Atkins, said: "We want our new, modern prison in Glen Parva to be rooted in its community.
"That's why we are extending an invitation to local people to help choose its name."
Suggestions should be sent to the Ministry of Justice by 21 January.
A similar competition launched in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, saw a new jail, due to open next year, named HMP Five Wells.