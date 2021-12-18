Melton Carnegie Museum to close for refurbishment
A town museum which showcases, among other things, a collection of artwork, Viking archaeology and a history of pork pie making, is due to close for refurbishment works.
Melton Carnegie Museum will close from Sunday and will reopen on 8 February.
The works will mean many of the museum's artefacts will be removed, photographed, catalogued and stored, before being redisplayed.
Leicestershire County Council described the museum as a "gem".
'Welcoming'
The council said the work will involve a programme of updates and improvements to some of the displays and interpretation panels and a reworking of the entrance area.
The council's member for heritage, leisure and arts, Christine Radford, said: "Melton Carnegie Museum is a wonderful showcase for the history and people of this vibrant market town and the wider borough, with exhibits stretching from the Bronze Age right up to the present day.
"The museum attracts visitors of all ages from within the county and far beyond, and we get so much feedback from them about what a gem it is.
"These improvement works will make it an even more welcoming and attractive place to visit."
The museum features displays on the history of the town's famous cheese and pork pies, as well as paintings by the sporting artist John Ferneley and Anglo Saxon and Viking archaeology.
