Man drove van into partner while drunk after row in Loughborough

Image source, Leicestershire Police
Police said in custody, a breath sample showed Ben Payne was twice the drink-drive limit

A man who drove his van into his partner while drunk has been jailed for 33 months.

Leicestershire Police said Ben Payne, 43, struck the woman in Leicester Road, Loughborough, on 1 October after an argument in a nearby car park.

The force added as he was leaving the car park, Payne's van also hit a car owned by a member of the public and a barrier.

He was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.

Following the collision at about 21:30 BST, officers were deployed and arrested Payne, formerly of Cumbrian Way, Shepshed, at the scene.

Police said in custody, a breath sample showed he was twice the drink-drive limit.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, two counts of damaging property, driving while unfit due to drink or drugs and using a vehicle without insurance.

Payne was also handed a four-and-a-half year driving ban.

