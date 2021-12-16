Dozens arrested in Leicestershire drink-drive campaign
A police force has arrested 69 people so far this month as part of its campaign to tackle drink and drug driving during the festive period.
Leicestershire Police said it was "disappointed" after reaching that figure halfway through the month.
It said too many drivers were choosing to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs.
The force had made 15 fewer arrests for these offences at the same stage of a similar campaign last year.
The current drink-driving limit is 35 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.
Between January and October 2021, the force said officers arrested 1,226 motorists on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The number of arrests in October alone was 134, the force's highest monthly figure since April 2010.
During the festive period, the force runs a drink and drug driving campaign.
This can involve drivers being asked to take a breath test at random at any time of the day or night.
Across the whole of last December, the force arrested 132 motorists on suspicion of being over the drink or drug driving limit - 54 of these arrests were made by 16 December.
December 2019 saw a total of 137 arrests for the same offences.
