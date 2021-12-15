Leisure centre built on landfill 'unlikely to reopen before spring'
A leisure centre built on a former landfill will remain closed while experts carry out more tests on gas levels, a council has said.
Huncote Leisure Centre in Leicestershire was shut last month due to high levels of methane in the air.
Blaby District Council said landfill gas monitoring and extraction wells had been installed on the site but further wells would be needed.
The authority said the centre was unlikely to reopen until early spring.
"It is important that any decisions made as to whether any more gas mitigation measures may be needed on the site are led by the data," a statement said.
"We will now need to collect and analyse several weeks of gas measurements coming from the monitoring wells.
"Only then will our contractors be able to advise if any further steps need to be taken to make the site safe."
Nearby residents face no risk to their properties, the council said, adding Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was no longer advising those in the area to keep windows closed.
