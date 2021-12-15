Leicester families offered new guide to help save trips to A&E
A hospital trust has published a guide to help parents and carers know what to do when young children fall ill.
It gives advice on when and where to seek treatment for children suffering from common illnesses or injuries.
The guidance, written by doctors from University Hospitals Leicester NHS Trust (UHL) focuses on coughs, minor head injuries, vomiting and fever.
The trust said it hoped to help families avoid long waits in A&E departments.
Advice in the guide aims to help people decide whether to seek help from their GP, call 111, visit A&E or treat children at home.
'Behaviour over symptoms'
Dr Damian Roland, Head of Service for UHL's Paediatric Emergency Department, said: "We know it can be really worrying when your child is unwell and you're not sure of the best course of action, particularly at this time of year with Christmas holidays added into the mix."
Dr Roland said the Parents' Stay Well Guide looked at the most common issues seen at the trust's emergency department and was designed to "help parents feel more confident when deciding what treatment might be needed".
He added: "As a general rule, I often say to families 'focus on your child's behaviour, not their symptoms'. It's possible for a child to have symptoms like a cough or vomiting, but seem well in themselves and, in those cases, you can usually treat them comfortably at home.
"It's when you see a change in their behaviour - for example, they might become more lethargic or stop passing urine - that you may need to seek medical help."
