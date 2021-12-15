Newtown Linford Doctor Who police box is listed
- Published
A 1930s police box - similar to that made famous by the BBC sci-fi classic Doctor Who - is among hundreds of British structures that have been listed for preservation.
Historic England said it had listed 284 historic places during 2021, including the kiosk in Newtown Linford and an ambulance station in Market Harborough, both in Leicestershire.
It said the box was a "rare survival".
The government described the newly-listed sites as "wonderful".
Historic England said the police telephone kiosk, which dates from about 1931, was originally located in North Kilworth but moved to Bradgate Park at Newtown Linford in 1952.
In a statement, it said it had received a Grade II listing, adding: "[It is a] rare 1930s survival of an early... kiosk, whose iconic design was made famous by Doctor Who.
"Once a common sight in the early and mid-20th Century, the increasing home ownership of telephones in the 1960s led to police boxes becoming obsolete, and they are now very rare in England.
"The world-famous Doctor Who police box was based on a Metropolitan police design from the early 1960s."
It said the Leicestershire box was of a "distinctive size and shape" and its survival was "rare - especially as it has been repaired on several occasions after being hit by motor vehicles".
A 1924 ambulance station at Market Harborough also received a Grade II listing, with the organisation praising its "Queen Anne Revival style", high-quality brickwork and glazed tiles.
Heritage minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Listing these significant historic sites means we can protect our valuable heritage for future generations to learn from and ensure they are on the map for local people and visitors to be proud of and enjoy."
Historic England's chief executive Duncan Wilson added: "The additional places protected this year shows the diversity of our country's shared heritage.
"These wonderful historic sites are now protected for future generations."
Sites elsewhere in the country included a Victorian railway bridge in Darlington, a 1970s domed sports hall in Suffolk and an Edwardian cinema on Merseyside.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.