Arrest after man in his 60s stabbed inside Leicester flat

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed inside a flat in Leicester.

Police said in the early hours of Monday, officers were called to Goodwood Road, Rowlatts Hill, to a report a man had been stabbed by someone known to him.

A 30-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

The arrested man remains in custody, Leicestershire Police added.

