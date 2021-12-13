Arrest after man in his 60s stabbed inside Leicester flat
A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being stabbed inside a flat in Leicester.
Police said in the early hours of Monday, officers were called to Goodwood Road, Rowlatts Hill, to a report a man had been stabbed by someone known to him.
A 30-year-old man was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Police said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.
The arrested man remains in custody, Leicestershire Police added.
