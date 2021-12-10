Abdiraxman Abdellahi: Leicester rapist who tied up victim jailed
- Published
A "violent and manipulative" man who tied up a woman and raped her several times has been jailed.
Abdiraxman Abdellahi attacked his victim at her Leicester home in November 2020 and March this year.
The 24-year-old, of Brogue Street, Leicester, also assaulted the same woman in January.
He was found guilty of four counts of rape, assault by penetration and false imprisonment at Leicester Crown Court, and jailed for 18 years.
Abdellahi, who admitted one count of causing actual bodily harm, will also serve an extended licence period of eight years and was given a lifetime restraining order against his victim.
'Incredibly traumatic'
Leicestershire Police said the first rape took place at the victim's home in November 2020.
Four months later he visited her home again and during the evening he raped her several times and stopped her from leaving the property.
Abdellahi tied up her hands and refused to let her get dressed.
Det Con Kerry Willden said: "This was an incredibly traumatic attack on the victim - the defendant was both violent and manipulative.
"The victim was extremely brave to come forward and report what had happened to her.
"She has been courageous throughout the investigation and court proceedings. This was in no way easy for her."
