Attempted murder arrests after trio looking for dog attacked
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were attacked while looking for a dog.
Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.
A black and ginger lurcher called Duke was in the vehicle when it was stolen.
The woman is in a critical but stable condition after being attacked with a bladed weapon, police added.
A force spokesman said the car - a purple Nissan X-Trail stolen while parked on Central Road in Hugglescote - was found on Priory Lane in Ulverscroft, but the dog remains missing.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw such a vehicle travelling from Hugglescote to the Copt Oak area after 14:00 GMT on 8 December to get in touch.
The two arrested men, aged 52 and 30, remain in custody.
