Oadby and Wigston parking charges to be introduced
Car parking charges are being introduced in two town centres despite opposition from residents.
Oadby and Wigston Borough Council said parking charges would come into effect in both Oadby and Wigston town centres on 4 January.
Conservative MP for Market Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Neil O'Brien said the news had been "greeted with dismay and frustration across the borough".
The council said the move was necessary to ease its financial difficulties.
'Unsustainable'
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Oadby and Wigston council is the last local authority in Leicestershire to introduce parking charges in its town centres.
John Boyce, leader of the Liberal Democrat-run borough council, said: "We've resisted introducing car parking charges for many years, but unfortunately our financial position has become unsustainable.
"Funding cuts have taken their toll, and there is a clear directive from government that councils need to find income sources and become self-reliant.
"We've introduced a scheme that is as low-cost as possible, giving people a variety of ways to pay when they park. This is in addition to a permit scheme which allows regular users to make further savings."
The scheme is expected to generate £282,000 a year.
People will be able to park for free for 30 minutes and then will be charged £1 for up to two hours, £3 for up to four hours and £4 for more than four hours at Aylestone Lane, Paddock Street and Sandhurst Street.
Parking at leisure centres will cost £1 for up to four hours and £2 for more than four hours.
Under the current system, people can park for free for up to three hours.
