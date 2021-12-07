Leicestershire Lord Lieutenant launches youth awards
- Published
The Lord Lieutenant has launched his annual competition to find the most inspiring young people across Leicestershire.
The 2022 awards aim to find the "bravest, most creative and selfless young people" in the county.
The competition, which is open to those aged between 13 and 19, also features a special category to honour teens who supported communities in the pandemic.
The closing date for nominations is 11 February 2022.
The finalists and their parents will be invited to an awards evening and dinner in May next year.
Lord Lieutenant Mike Kapur said: "I am really looking forward to hearing about the remarkable efforts of our amazing young people and their outstanding endeavours.
"As Lord Lieutenant I am privileged to meet so many fantastic young people and so I'm convinced that competition will be stronger than ever."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.