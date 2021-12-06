Leicestershire PC fined £100 after man seriously hurt in crash
- Published
A police officer has been fined £100 after admitting careless driving following a crash that left a man with life-changing injuries.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said PC Charlotte Parry was responding to a grade one call on 18 March.
The police van she was driving collided with a Subaru on the A47 King Richards Road, Leicester.
A passenger in the Subaru, a man in his 40s, was injured in the crash.
PC Parry admitted driving a mechanically propelled vehicle on a road or in a public place without due care and attention and was sentenced at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The 26-year-old was also told to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.
The IOPC said it carried out an investigation looking into the manner of PC Parry's driving following a mandatory referral from Leicestershire Police.
At the end of their inquiries and following talks with the force, the IOPC said it was agreed PC Parry had a case to answer for misconduct.
A Leicestershire Police spokesman said they "will now consider the matter as part of misconduct proceedings".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.