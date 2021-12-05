Fire crews tackle Leicester recycling centre fire
Fire crews spent the night tackling a major fire at a recycling centre.
At its height eight fire engines were sent to the blaze in Wesley Street, Belgrave, in Leicester, which began at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday.
East Midlands Ambulance Service was also at the scene but there were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Residents were told to keep windows closed as smoke billowed from the building.
As well crews from across the county a number of support vehicles, water carriers and a welfare unit were also deployed.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had used breathing apparatus and an aerial ladder to tackle the flames.
Energy infrastructure companies Cadent and Western Power attended to isolate gas and electric supplies.
