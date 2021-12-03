Leicestershire Police officer would have been sacked if still serving
A former police officer who was jailed for multiple child sex offences would have been dismissed if he was still serving, a misconduct hearing has said.
Christopher Richards, 45, of Park Road, Loughborough, was given a six-year sentence after being found guilty at a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
He resigned as a detective constable with Leicestershire Police after his arrest in March 2020.
A police misconduct hearing found he had committed gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Simon Cole, who chaired the hearing, said Richards would also be placed on the barred list.
