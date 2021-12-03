Measham murder probe: Man found dead at house named
- Published
A man who was found dead at a house in Leicestershire prompting a murder investigation has been named.
Ronald Dunlop, 75, was discovered by an ambulance crew at about 16:30 GMT at the home on Hart Drive, in Measham, on Wednesday, Leicestershire Police said.
A 26-year-old man, from the village, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, the force added.
Mr Dunlop's family said he would be "greatly missed by all", adding they were "shocked his life ended this way".
"We would like to be left alone at this time to assist the police and process our grief," the family added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.