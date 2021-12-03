BBC News

Seven people found inside refrigerated lorry in Leicestershire

Seven people have been found inside a refrigerated lorry on the M1 after members of the public reported hearing banging from inside.

Officers from the roads policing unit at Leicestershire Police responded to the report and stopped the vehicle, which was in slow-moving traffic.

On social media on Friday, they said those found inside were "fit and well".

They were arrested and taken into police custody for immigration teams to process, the team added.

Leicestershire Police has been contacted for more information.

