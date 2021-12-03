Arrests after Leicestershire Police car 'rammed into wall'
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a police car was rammed from behind into a wall at 80mph.
Leicestershire Police said the officers involved "have not been seriously injured".
It happened in South Yorkshire at about 02:30 GMT on Thursday during the pursuit of a vehicle on the M1.
The force said two men had been arrested for offences including attempted murder, theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
Leicestershire Police said officers from the roads policing unit came across the vehicle heading north on the motorway.
It was believed to be using cloned plates and a pursuit began.
The officers were assisted by Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Police.
The vehicle was eventually stopped in South Yorkshire where the two men were arrested.
In a post on Twitter, the Leicestershire unit said the vehicle "rammed them from behind into a wall at about 80mph".
The BBC has contacted South Yorkshire Police for a comment.
