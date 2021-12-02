Measham: Murder arrest after man found dead at house
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a house.
Leicestershire Police were called to a home in Hart Drive, Measham, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday and discovered the man, who was in his 70s.
A 26-year-old man, from Measham, was detained at the address and remains in custody, the force added.
A cordon remains in place at the scene while inquiries continue, and police have appealed for information.
