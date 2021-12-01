Covid: Leicester's Curve Theatre to make face masks mandatory
A theatre will insist all visitors aged over 11 must wear a face covering.
Leicester's Curve Theatre said it made the move after the latest government rules requiring masks in some settings in England including public transport and shops.
Other venues where people must wear a face covering by law include post offices, banks, shopping centres, hair salons and beauty salons.
However, the new rules do not apply to venues including theatres and cinemas.
In a statement, Curve Theatre said other "Covid-safety measures" were in place at the venue, adding anyone with exemptions should let staff know on arrival.
"All Covid safety-measures are regularly reviewed in line with government guidelines," it said.
