Market Harborough volunteers create crotcheted Christmas tree
A team of volunteers have crocheted a six-metre high Christmas tree for charity.
The Yuletide yarn construction is now on display outside St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough, Leicestershire.
Each of the 1,400 squares, supplied by about 150 volunteers, has been put over a frame to create the tree.
It is aimed at raising money for the Home-Start charity and, once Christmas is over, the squares will be repurposed to make blankets for families in need.
Fiona Thompson, one the organisers, said: "I had the idea this time last year. It was so desperately sad then that I just wanted to do something to brighten people's lives a bit.
"It feels exhilarating and amazing to see it up - I'm just really hoping it does bring a smile to people's faces."
