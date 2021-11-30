Leicester Red Cross helps Afghan families who fled Taliban
A man who had to flee the Taliban after working with British forces as an interpreter is hoping to settle in Leicester.
Known as Baryalai, he escaped with his wife and five children as the western-backed Afghan government collapsed.
His case has been taken on by the Red Cross, which uses other refugees to advise the new arrivals.
Thirteen families in the city are being helped by the charity, with everything from language classes to housing.
Baryalai said he cannot use his real name for fear of reprisals against his family still in Afghanistan.
The risks he faced even before the Taliban took control were made clear when, on one patrol with British forces, a bomb killed the officer he was translating for.
He said: "We did lots of missions in Helmand and sometimes they said to us 'you are the eyes of the British troops'.
"It saved my life coming here, definitely. We are safe here.
"If we were there, I don't think the Taliban would leave me alive."
Baryalai said he left Afghanistan on a flight out of Kabul after bluffing his way past Taliban guards.
He has been staying in a hotel and his children have been enrolled in a local school.
But he cannot work until he is resettled permanently, which may be in a different part of the UK.
Baryalai is being given assistance by Gul from the Red Cross.
Gul said his experience of having to flee Afghanistan as a child after his father was threatened helps him relate to those who have recently left.
"Some of them turned up with just a rucksack, one shirt and one pair of trousers," he said.
"When I spoke to them a couple of them asked 'When can I go back?' I told them 'You have to make this country your home now'.
"Some of them stare at you, they are still in shock.
"Their biggest worry is they have left their loved ones behind and they are not sure is they are still alive or dead."
