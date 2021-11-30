Covid jab clinics held for people with learning disabilities
Two specialist Covid vaccination clinics for people with learning disabilities are to be held in Leicestershire.
Local health bosses said the sessions would provide a calm environment, longer appointment times and extra support.
They will take place at Loughborough Hospital later and at Leicester's Peepul Centre on 15 December.
Pre-booked visitors can receive their first, second or booster jabs.
Sam Screaton, learning disability vaccination clinical lead at the Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust, said: "It is extremely important to us to ensure the Covid-19 vaccines and boosters are accessible to everyone.
"All staff working at these clinics will go the extra mile to ensure patients feel comfortable, calm and able to have the vaccine."
A report published by Public Health England last year found people with learning disabilities were up to six times more likely to die from Covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic.
