Kieron Moore: Leicester stabbing victim had spoken against knife crime
- Published
A 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death had tried to raise awareness about the dangers of knife crime only months before he died.
Kieron Moore had shared a Facebook post asking people to "put the knives down".
His mother, Amanda Moore, has now pleaded with others not to carry knives or use them for violence.
She is also taking part in an anti-knife crime event organised by Chloe Dixon, who was in a relationship with Kieron for five years.
"People need to realise how devastating knife crime is," said Ms Moore.
"If I can get a message across to one person to ditch a knife it will make me happy, because I don't want anybody else to go through what we're going through.
"My son's life has been wasted."
Mr Moore was found fatally injured in Marriott Road in Leicester shortly before midnight on 12 November, and died in the early hours of 13 November.
Mason Mills, 23, of Boulter Crescent in Wigston, has been charged with his murder.
Ms Moore said her son would never have carried a knife himself.
"He was a gentle giant and would do anything for anybody," she said.
"He would offer to carry people's bags or ask if they wanted the grass cutting.
"He had got himself a job, he had got himself a little flat to live in. His life had just started really. He was getting himself up and on his feet."
'Loving and caring'
The anti-knife crime event is being held at Leicester Sports Centre, in Commercial Square, from 16:00 GMT on Sunday.
Miss Dixon said she wanted to "create a day in memory of Kieron where we will be raising awareness of knife crime".
Chris Pyatt, a former middle weight champion boxer from Leicester, will be promoting his own anti-knife campaign.
He will be offering a free boxing session to anyone attending the event in honour of Kieron.
"Kieron went above and beyond for everybody and he was so loving and caring," said Miss Dixon.
"I know this boy had dreams and was going somewhere."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.