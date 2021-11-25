Alert after bird flu found on Leicestershire farm
Restrictions have been placed on the movement of poultry after bird flu was found in Leicestershire.
Two zones, one 3km (1.9 mile) and another 10km (6.2 miles) from a poultry farm near Barrow upon Soar, have been put in place, covering Loughborough.
Inside the zones there are tighter measures, including more controls on the movement of poultry, eggs and meat.
Leicestershire County Council has said the risk to public health from avian influenza is "very low".
Further testing is under way and all the birds on the infected farm will be killed.
Measures directed at bird owners inside the zones include keeping records of visitors, records of movement of any poultry products and keeping any birds housed or isolated.
A number of locations across the UK - as well as Europe and Asia - have seen outbreaks of bird flu this year.
The H5N1 virus is highly contagious and can kill poultry flocks.
But the government has said that while bird flu can transmit to humans, it is rare and the risks are low.
It is also safe to eat poultry products, officials said.
The controls will be in place until further notice.
