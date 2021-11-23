Rutland's annual Birdfair announces permanent cancellation
A popular bird-watching event has been permanently cancelled over financial concerns, organisers said.
Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust (LRWT) said it had taken the "difficult decision" to stop running the Rutland Birdfair.
LRWT said it had brought thousands of visitors to Rutland Water Nature Reserve every August and raised more than £5m for international projects.
But it said the pandemic "has had a significant effect" on its operations.
'Significant burden'
"Like many other similar institutions, we have seen income streams lost or reduced, with a resultant impact on our financial reserves and thus the delivery of our charitable work," said Jamie Perry, LRWT's head of engagement.
"Birdfair operations have contributed to these financial concerns.
"We must now turn all of our attention and efforts to our core mission of saving, restoring and connecting people with wildlife and habitats across Leicestershire and Rutland with the aim of aiding nature's recovery."
Birdfair was first held in 1989, but was cancelled in both of the last two years because of the pandemic, with a virtual event held in 2020.
Mr Perry said providing staff and volunteers and shouldering costs for the event was a "significant burden" for the charity in straitened times.
LWRT also cited the carbon footprint associated with the travel and tourism involved in the event as something that "does not now fit well with our own strategy towards tackling the climate crisis" and would require "considerable redesign to resolve this".