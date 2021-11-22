Colin Pitchfork recalled to jail after approaching young women
- Published
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was arrested and recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women, the BBC understands.
He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s.
Since then he is understood to have approached young women on multiple occasions while out on walks from the bail hostel where he was living.
He was arrested after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.
'Leopard never changes spots'
There have also been concerns he had been trying to cheat lie detector tests. The BBC has been told he was doing this by using breathing techniques.
Barbara Ashworth, whose daughter Dawn was murdered by Pitchfork in 1986, told the Daily Mail: "It is worrying that he is approaching young women in this manner. It just goes to show that a leopard never changes its spots."
The Ministry of Justice said Pitchfork has not committed any further offences since being released.
However, the step of recalling him is thought to have been taken as a preventative measure due to a concerning pattern in his behaviour.
