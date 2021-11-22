Colin Pitchfork recalled to jail after approaching young women
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was arrested and recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women, the BBC understands.
He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s.
Since then he is understood to have approached young women on multiple occasions while out on walks from the bail hostel where he was living.
He was arrested after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.
