Driver dies after sustaining serious injuries in Rutland crash
A woman in her 60s has died after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash.
Police said the driver was in an Audi A1 that crashed in Exton, Rutland just before 17:20 GMT on Friday.
She was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham but died that evening.
Leicestershire Police said no other vehicles were involved and they are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.
