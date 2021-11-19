Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison
- Published
Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.
He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s.
It is understood Pitchfork was returned to custody on Friday over a breach of licence conditions, and his re-release will be a matter for the Parole Board.
A Probation Service spokesperson said: "Protecting the public is our number one priority."
They added: "When offenders breach the conditions of their release and potentially pose an increased risk, we don't hesitate to return them to custody."
The PA News agency said it was understood that Pitchfork was not recalled for committing any further offences but because probation staff identified "concerning behaviours" and the step was taken as a preventative measure.
Pitchfork was jailed in 1988 for raping and murdering 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire.
He raped and strangled Lynda Mann in Narborough in November 1983 and killed Dawn Ashworth three years later.
In June, the Parole Board concluded it was safe to release Pitchfork, who was the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence.
Upon his release, the MoJ said Pitchfork, 61, would remain under supervision for the rest of his life.
Dawn Ashworth's mother said she was "pleased" the child killer had been recalled to prison.
Barbara Ashworth said: "I'm pleased that he's been put away and women and girls are safe and protected from him now.
"It's a safer place when he's behind bars and I won't have to worry about other people being hurt by him for the time being.
"But there's always the worry that he might get out again, he seems to have a lot of people on his side who give him the benefit of the doubt.
"But for now, I have to be pleased about the news."