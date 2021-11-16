Syston: Appeal after teen assaulted with pint glass
Police are trying to trace two men after a teenager suffered serious head and face injuries in an assault.
Officers said two people approached the 17-year-old boy at about 18:30 BST on 24 October in Melton Road, Syston, Leicestershire, and assaulted him.
A few minutes later, two other men left the pub opposite and also assaulted the victim using a pint glass, said police.
The boy was treated in hospital and the force has issued photos of two men they want to speak to about the attack.
