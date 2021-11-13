Leicester stabbing: Murder arrests after man dies
Seven men have been arrested after a man died following a stabbing.
Officers were called to a report of a group of people fighting in Saffron Lane, Leicester, shortly before 23:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
They found a man in his 20s with serious injuries, who was pronounced dead a short time later.
Two men, aged 23 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Five other men, aged between 19 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
They all remain in custody.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Leicester Police, said: "Our investigation is very much in its early stages and while a number of people have been arrested, I am very much keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.
"This incident occurred on a busy road in the outskirts of Leicester and I am sure that there will have been people passing by who witnessed it."
Road closures are in place between the junction of Heathcott Road and the Pork Pie roundabout, as well as in Marriott Road, between the junctions of Southfields Drive and The Fairway.
