Passenger stops lorry on M1 in Leicestershire after driver falls ill
A passenger managed to stop a lorry on a motorway after the driver fell ill at the wheel.
Police said the man became unwell on the M1 southbound in Leicestershire shortly after 05:00 GMT on Thursday.
The passenger was able to bring the vehicle to a stop on the hard shoulder before calling emergency services.
Officers then drove the lorry to their force headquarters to be kept safe until it could be collected and the driver was taken to hospital.
